Bengaluru Dance Teacher Rapes Lover; Forces Her to Have Sex with His Friends, Charges Rs 5,000

A 28-year-old dance teacher in Bengaluru allegedly raped his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend several times over a year and blackmailed the woman with her intimate videos and photos.

Kodigehalli police on Sunday arrested private school dance master Andy George and two of his friends — Santosh, 28, and Shashi Kumar, 30 — after the 23-year-old filed a complaint.

According to a report in Times of India, George is a resident of Vidyaranyapura and the other two are from surrounding areas. The victim is unemployed and lives with her parents in northeast Bengaluru.

Police said that George befriended the woman on social media two years ago, following which they developed a love relationship and took some private photos and videos when they were together.

The TOI report stated that while they were in love, George took the victim to his house, on outstation trips and spent time with her. He recorded their intimate moments on his mobile phone.

In June 2021, however, the woman reportedly broke up with him after learning about his vices. The break-up did not go down well with George, who then threatened to upload the photos and videos on social media and raped her on multiple occasions in different locations.

According to the report, George also shared her details with his two friends. He forced the woman to meet them and have sex with them. George recorded the videos of Santosh and Shashi’s private moments with the woman.

The TOI report stated that George even collected Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 from his friends for having sex with the woman. The report quoted police as saying that recently George to open an Instagram account and shared her photos and videos with his friends after the victim stopped meeting the trio.

Unable to bear the harassment, she filed a complaint. Laxmi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), was quoted as saying that they have seized photos, videos, pen drive, laptop and mobile phones from the accused.

“Apart from gang-rape charges, we have invoked the Information Technology Act. According to the complainant, all the three accused had made videos of their private moments with her," he said.

According to the report, cops visited the school where George was working and verified that he had not abused any children. The accused are in judicial custody.