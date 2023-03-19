Bengaluru Police Cracks 8-yr-old Murder Case, Arrests Woman for Chopping Brother into Pieces

Bengaluru police cracked an eight-year-old cold case and arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her brother, chopping his body into pieces, and dumping the body parts in several regions across the city in 2015.

Jigani police arrested 31-year-old Bhagyashree Siddappa Pujari and her live-in partner Shivaputra for the murder of Lingaraju Siddappa Pujari, according to a Times of India report.

Police reported that Bhagyashree and Shivaputra had been friends since their college days in Vijayapura district. However, due to the fear of family opposition to their relationship, they relocated to Bengaluru in 2015. They lived together in a rented house located at Vaderamanchanahalli, near Jigani, and both worked in the Jigani Industrial Area.

However, during Lingaraju’s visit to Bhagyashree’s house in 2015, he found out that the couple was living together and took a strong objection to the same. Following a scuffle between the siblings over the issue, Shivaputra and Bhagyashree overpowered Lingaraju and killed him.

The duo later chopped his body into pieces, packed them into several separate bags and dropped them off at a meat stall and a nearby lake.

Based on information received from neighbours, the police went to the factory where the accused were working and obtained their contact details, reported News18 Hindi. Officials also contacted the relatives of the deceased, and the body was identified. The head of the deceased was never found.

With the accused absconding, the police filed a closure report before the court but kept a watch on their whereabouts.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that Bhagyashree and Shivaputra were residing in Nashik, Maharashtra under new identities. Acting on this information, the police apprehended the pair and brought them back to Bengaluru.

