Bengaluru: Sikkim Resident Brutally Assaulted After Racist 'Chinese' Taunts, Cops Probe 'Accident' Angle

A resident of Sikkim was “brutally assaulted" and sustained severe injuries after being taunted with racist slurs, referring to him as ‘Chinese,’ in Bengaluru. The police stated that the man might have sustained injuries due to an accidental fall and are investigating his complaint, which he made while in an inebriated state.

Dinesh Subba, a native of Rinchenpong town in Sikkim, celebrated his wedding anniversary on August 15 with some friends.

He was heading home alone late at night when a group of miscreants intercepted him.

According to the complaint filed by Subba, the assailants referred to the 31-year-old as ‘Chinese,’ physically assaulted him, and left him severely wounded. Following the assault, the attackers fled the scene.

A police patrol unit noticed him lying on the ground with serious injuries and in great pain. They promptly transported him to the hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, including to his nose. Subba, along with his wife and three-month-old child, had relocated to Bengaluru seven months ago in search of a livelihood. Presently, he is employed at a restaurant within the city, the police said.

The police have initiated an investigation and are actively seeking CCTV footage to track down the individuals responsible for the assault.

Assault or Accident?

According to DCP South East CK Baba, on August 16, sometime between midnight and 2 am, Subba was partying with his friends. Subsequently, he fell down while under the influence of alcohol. Onlookers who witnessed him bleeding dialed the emergency number 112 and the police rushed to the scene and recording his assault complaint, he said.

“He said in his complaint that three bike-borne people uttered racial slurs and assaulted him. The investigation clearly shows that what he stated in the complaint and what exactly happened is completely different… The investigation continues…In inebriated condition, he has given a different story," the DCP said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)