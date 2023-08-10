Bengaluru Student Says No to Outing, Decides to Study at Home. His Friends, with Knives, Assault Him & Fam

A group of six college-goers assaulted their 20-year-old friend after he refused to go out with them in Bengaluru’s Viveknagar area. The victim told the youths that he will not be able to go with them as he had to study. Enraged over the denial, the youths assaulted the student, followed him home and attacked his family.

According to a report in Times of India, 20-year-old college student Adithya told police he had taken his dog for a walk after dinner around 10.40pm on August 5. When he was near Muneshwara temple, three friends and three others residing in the locality asked him to join them for an outing.

Adithya refused to go with them, saying that he had to study. The report stated that the youths lost their cool and started assaulting him. When Adithya ran back home, the youths followed him and assaulted his brother and parents when they tried to stop them.

“Some of the youths climbed the adjacent building and tried to jump on to our terrace. They were carrying knives," Adithya’s father Vijay Kumar S, 52, was quoted by TOI. He added that a few others threw stones at the house and damaged windows.

A neighbour alerted police and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot and arrested the youths, the report stated, adding that the attack caused some tense moments in Vannarpet area. The residents had to intervene to rescue the family members.

The TOI report stated that Viveknagar police reached the spot and arrested five of the youths - Tanoj, Varun, Kevin, Anand and Kumar. All are first-time offenders, police said.

An official further said that Adithya SV, 20, a resident of Abbaiah Garden in Vannarpet, and brother Dhanush SV, 19, sustained injuries in the attack. Their father and mother Selvi, 46, were also assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

A senior police officer was quoted as saying a case has been registered under IPC sections for assault, trespass and damaging property.