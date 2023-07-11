CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru: Ex-employee Barges Into Tech Firm With Sword, Kills CEO, Managing Director; Absconding
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Ex-employee Barges Into Tech Firm With Sword, Kills CEO, Managing Director; Absconding

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 19:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

The accused, Felix, is said to be helped by two people in the crime. (Photo: ANI)

The victims have been identified as Phanindra Subramani, the Managing Director of Aeronics Internet company and CEO Vinu Kumar

A CEO and Managing Director of a private firm in Bengaluru were killed allegedly by an ex-employee on Tuesday.

Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North-East Bengaluru said the accused, Felix, barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. The police said the attacker, Felix, is on the run, ANI reported.

The victims have been identified as Phanindra Subramani, the Managing Director of Aeronics Internet company and CEO Vinu Kumar. They succumbed to their injuries while they were being taken to the hospital.

The accused, Felix, is said to be helped by two people in the crime.

first published:July 11, 2023, 19:12 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 19:30 IST