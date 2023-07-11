Bengaluru: Ex-employee Barges Into Tech Firm With Sword, Kills CEO, Managing Director; Absconding

A CEO and Managing Director of a private firm in Bengaluru were killed allegedly by an ex-employee on Tuesday.

Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North-East Bengaluru said the accused, Felix, barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. The police said the attacker, Felix, is on the run, ANI reported.

The victims have been identified as Phanindra Subramani, the Managing Director of Aeronics Internet company and CEO Vinu Kumar. They succumbed to their injuries while they were being taken to the hospital.

The accused, Felix, is said to be helped by two people in the crime.