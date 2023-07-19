CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Police Arrests 5 Over Plot to Carry Out Terror Act in City
Bengaluru Police Arrests 5 Over Plot to Carry Out Terror Act in City

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 11:10 IST

Bengaluru, India

According to the police officer, the five arrested accused were also involved in a 2017 murder case and were radicalised by a person in Bengaluru Central Jail (Image Representation- Shutterstock)

Bengaluru Police has arrested five people over their plot to carry out “anti-social" activity in the city, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the suspects were planning to carry out a terror act.

“Based on specific leads we have arrested. They wanted to carry out anti social activity in Bengaluru," Dayanand, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said.

In prelim investigation it has been revealed that they wanted to carry out terror act in Bengaluru, he said adding that two of them have been radicalised.

According to the police officer, the five arrested accused were also involved in a 2017 murder case and were radicalised by a person named Nazir in Bengaluru Central Jail.

Nazir, a part of LeT, is in the Bengaluru Central Jail in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast case.

