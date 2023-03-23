Bengaluru to Have Film City of International Standard: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has agreed for small theatres in tier-1 and tier-2 cities following demand from the public.

Bommai also said the government is working on a film city of an international standard which can attract not only the Bollywood but also Hollywood to make movies here.

“We have done all that is required for filmmaking. People demanded small theatres using public-private partnership and I agreed for it in tier-1 and tier-2 cities," Bommai said at the inauguration of the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival here.

Calling Bengaluru an international city, where prominent people from various sectors arrive at the Kempegowda International Airport here everyday, the Chief Minister said the city is the perfect place for international film festival.

“Bengaluru is truly an international cosmopolitan city. Where else should the international film festival happen if not in Bengaluru?” Bommai asked.

Assuring the film community, he said the film city will be a reality in Bengaluru.

“Soon the film city will be a reality. To make it of international standard, we are inviting experienced people from the Hollywood to set up new film city. This is our desire, which will happen soon. Once the film city is done, I want Hollywood to come and not just the Bollywood,” Bommai said.

Speaking about Kannada cinemas, he said they are making their presence felt at the international level due to the technologies and unique story line used in filmmaking.

In this context, he recalled how “Kantara" became an internationally acclaimed movie.

“In films like “KGF-1" and ‘KCF-2" technologies were used extensively. However, in “Kantara" it was not so. No one had ever imagined the success of the film at international level,” the Chief Minister said.

He also lauded the selection committee for selecting the best films for the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The film festival will go till March 30.

Read all the Latest India News here