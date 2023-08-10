Bengaluru: Uber Driver Assaults Woman, Her Son For Boarding Wrong Cab; Arrested

A woman and her son were allegedly attacked by an Uber driver for boarding the wrong cab in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the duo getting out of the cab after they realized they hopped on the wrong one, after which driver also comes out and starts assaulting and hitting the woman as her son tries to come in between.

The incident occurred in Bhoganahalli locality which comes under the Bellandur police station and the police has arrested the accused.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she had booked a cab on Wednesday morning from her apartment in order to take her son to the hospital. As she came down, she saw an Uber cab and sat inside without realising that it was not the cab that she had booked.

Following the incident, the neighbours of the woman rushed to rescue her from the situation and informed the police about the same.

The accused, identified as Basavaraju told police that the woman used a singular pronoun against him which triggered him to attack her.

A complaint regarding the matter was lodged by Ajay Agarwal, the husband of the victim who also expressed his outrage regarding the incident on social media.

In a complaint to Uber, the husband wrote, “My wife booked an Uber to visit Manipal hospital for my son’s medical appointment. The cab arrived at our residence at about 11:05 am (Driver: Basavaraj, KA26A9391), and as soon as my family got in and before any movement they realized they had entered the wrong cab and immediately notified the driver.”

He further added, “My son, who came to her rescue, was also assaulted. The driver continued his rampage as the neighbors came to help. When the police were dialed, the driver got in his car and tried to flee, but he was stopped at the main security gate of our campus. Sincere thanks to our friends (Krishna Kumar and Others) and neighbors who promptly came in and helped avoid further damage”.

The statements of the victim as well as the accused is yet to be verified, the police added. Investigations on the case are currently underway.

(With inputs from IANS)