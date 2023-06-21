Bengaluru: Uber Driver Flashes Woman, Company Takes Action After She Shares Ordeal on Social Media

In yet another incident, an Uber driver in Karnataka’s Bengaluru flashed a woman, who later shared her experience on LinkedIn, which went viral and resulted in the company taking action against the man.

According to the woman’s post, she took a cab where “everything seemed normal at first." However, the driver took a different route, and moments later started following the map after she raised concerns.

Following this, she adds, she requested an early drop-off, and as she paid the driver money, he exposed his private parts in front of her leaving her “traumatized," according to NDTV.

The woman also provided a picture of the driver, who was identified as Rakhesh YG in her post.

In another post, the woman shared that Uber has reached out to her and “conducted a thorough investigation into the matter to understand from both sides of the party involved."

“I am grateful for their swift response and the intensive efforts they made to address the situation. They have taken the necessary actions against the driver involved," she wrote.

“It is reassuring to know that Uber took this matter seriously and took appropriate steps to ensure the safety of their passengers. I hope that their actions will serve as a reminder that incidents like these should never be tolerated and that customer well-being remains a top priority," she added.