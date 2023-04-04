Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Telangana, All 137 Passengers Safe: DGCA

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue in Telangana early Tuesday morning, DGCA officials said.

According to ANI, the incident took place at Shamshabad Airport at 6:15 AM on Tuesday when the flight faced a technical issue. Flight 6E897 had to make an emergency landing. All 137 passengers were safe, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

More Details Awaited

