Home » India » Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Telangana, All 137 Passengers Safe: DGCA
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Telangana, All 137 Passengers Safe: DGCA

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 09:49 IST

Bengaluru, India

IndiGo Flight 6E897 made an emergency landing in Telangana, all 137 passengers were safe (File Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

According to DGCA, the incident took place at the Shamshabad Airport at 6:15 AM on Tuesday when the flight faced a technical issue.

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical issue in Telangana early Tuesday morning, DGCA officials said.

According to ANI, the incident took place at Shamshabad Airport at 6:15 AM on Tuesday when the flight faced a technical issue. Flight 6E897 had to make an emergency landing. All 137 passengers were safe, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

More Details Awaited

Revathi Hariharan
A TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experience.
  1. bengaluru
  2. emergency landing
  3. IndiGo
  4. Varanasi
first published:April 04, 2023, 09:48 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 09:49 IST