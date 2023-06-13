Bengaluru: Woman Kills Mother, Comes To Police Station With Body in Trolley Bag to Surrender

A 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen, has been booked for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag. The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru.

According to MICO layout police, the body was brought to the police station on Monday and a case was lodged against the daughter under Section 302 of IPC along with other sections."

The accused, originally a resident of West Bengal, was arrested after she arrived at the police station in the Mico Layout area with a suitcase containing a body. The woman confessed to the murder of her mother, citing regular arguments between them as the motive, said cops.

According to the authorities, the accused is married, and her husband was not present when the incident took place. The woman’s mother-in-law, however, was present in the house but was unaware of the murder since it took place inside a room, added the cops.