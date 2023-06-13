CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Bengaluru: Woman Kills Mother, Comes To Police Station With Body in Trolley Bag to Surrender
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Woman Kills Mother, Comes To Police Station With Body in Trolley Bag to Surrender

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:12 IST

Bengaluru, India

The victim's body was recovered and brought to the station on Monday night.

The victim's body was recovered and brought to the station on Monday night.

According to MICO layout police, the body was brought to the police station on Monday and a case was lodged against the daughter under Section 302 of IPC along with other sections."

A 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen, has been booked for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag. The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru.

According to MICO layout police, the body was brought to the police station on Monday and a case was lodged against the daughter under Section 302 of IPC along with other sections."

The accused, originally a resident of West Bengal, was arrested after she arrived at the police station in the Mico Layout area with a suitcase containing a body. The woman confessed to the murder of her mother, citing regular arguments between them as the motive, said cops.

According to the authorities, the accused is married, and her husband was not present when the incident took place. The woman’s mother-in-law, however, was present in the house but was unaware of the murder since it took place inside a room, added the cops.

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
first published:June 13, 2023, 09:56 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 10:12 IST