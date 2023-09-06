Bengaluru: Woman & Lover Jailed For Torturing, Branding Her Minor Daughters

A woman and her live-in partner have been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh each for allegedly torturing and inflicting burns on her two minor daughters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The order was passed by the first fast-track special court judge Roopa KN on September 2.

The woman, who worked as a housekeeper at a hospital, lived in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar neighborhood with her daughters - aged seven and six.

The heart-wrenching case came to light when a vigilant shop owner noticed signs of abuse on the children and reported it to the police with some residents of the locality, according to a report by Times of India.

The woman’s husband was convicted in a criminal case in 2020 and since then he has been lodged in the Hassan jail, so the woman lived alone with her children.

During this time, she reportedly got into a relationship and started living with her lover.

The trouble began when the girls told their father about the woman’s new living arrangement and their discomfort with her new partner.

After this, the girl’s father asked their mother to leave her lover, but the woman ignored his warnings.

The situation worsened for the children after that, as the woman’s partner who harbored a deep-seated grudge against them, used a heated knife to brand them all over their bodies, leaving them with severe injuries.

The girls reportedly turned to their mother for help, who, while promising to inform the police, ultimately remained silent.

The abuser used to send the girls to a nearby shop to buy cigarettes, where the attentive shop owner noticed burn marks on their legs and alerted the community, leading to the involvement of law enforcement.

According to the public prosecutor, P Krishnaveni, there were bite marks on girls among other injuries, the PTI report said.

The duo were promptly arrested by police and charges against them were filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act-2012.