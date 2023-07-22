Bengaluru: Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Masturbated During Ride, Sent 'Love You' Messages Later

A Bengaluru woman has accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of masturbating during her ride and sending inappropriate messages to her. In a post on Twitter, the woman spoke about her ordeal and alleged that the man started masturbating mid-way on the route and continued to drive with one hand despite asking to stop the ride.

“During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike)," she wrote.

We have informed to @sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number.— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 21, 2023

“Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal," she added.

The Bengaluru City Police has now responded to her tweet, and has informed that they will take the necessary action in this regard.

The woman also claimed that the driver arrived on a different bike from the one showing on the app. He explained that the one registered with the app was getting serviced.

“I asked him to drop me 200 meters before my actual destination to conceal my home location," she said.

The woman also claimed that after the ride, the driver started calling her continuously and texted her on whatsApp. She also shared a picture of his texts on her Twitter, and wrote “I had to block his number to stop the harassment."

The woman had booked a bike, after multiple cancellations by car cab drivers and was coming back from attending the Manipur Violence protest at Town Hall in Bangalore.