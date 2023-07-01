Benin National Swallows 43 Capsules Containing Heroine Worth Rs 5 Crore, Arrested at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Benin national last week from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for smuggling 43 capsules containing heroin worth Rs 5 crore.

“The accused was produced before the Hon’ble CMM who ordered his medical examination and recovery of contraband, if any from his body. During his medical examination he was suspected to have ingested 43 capsules, apparently containing NDPS substance," said a senior officer from DRI.

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Sources said that the accused had swallowed 43 capsules containing a narcotic substance. White-coloured powder/granules were recovered from inside his body.

He was admitted to JJ Hospital where, after appropriate treatment, he purged 43 capsules over a span of 10 days.

“A total of 43 capsules were recovered from his body. Upon examination, the substance in the capsules tested positive for Heroin. Total 504 grams of light brown sticky substance (valued at approx. ₹5 Crore IMV has been recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985," said the officer.

The suspected heroin capsules were seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act.

During the investigation, the accused admitted that he tried to smuggle narcotics substance.

“Considering the above, it became clear that he had violated the provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act and committed offences punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Consequently, he was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act," the official added.

Body packing is a common way to traffic illicit drugs. Drug mules usually swallow or insert drugs within the gastrointestinal tract or other orifices of their bodies. Detection of such drug packets has become increasingly difficult because of the constantly improving packaging techniques and the sophistication used by traffickers.

A delayed diagnosis and inappropriate action may carry disastrous physical consequences for the body packers and in extreme situations it can be fatal for the body packers.