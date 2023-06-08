CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 'Better That Truth Comes Out Now....': Minor Wrestler's Father on Filing False Charges Against WFI Chief
1-MIN READ

'Better That Truth Comes Out Now....': Minor Wrestler’s Father on Filing False Charges Against WFI Chief

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 21:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Recently, CNN-News18 through its sources learnt that the minor victim, on whose complaint a POCSO case was lodged against the BJP MP, went to Delhi's Patiala House Courts last week to re-record her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (File photo: PTI)

"Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter's defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake," he said

The father of the minor wrestler told PTI on Thursday that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

The startling admission by the father substantially weakens the case against Brij Bhusha Sharan Singh who has relentlessly faced protest for the past six months by wrestlers, who have accused him of sexual harassment. The complaint by the minor wrester has also led to investigation under POCSO Act.

“It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court," he told PTI when asked why he is changing his story now.

“Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter’s defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake," he said.

He also provided elaborated explanation for the origin of his and his daughter’s animosity against Singh, who has vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegations, including against the minor.

The origin of the animosity goes back to the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow when the minor lost the final and missed out on selection to the Indian team.

They blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee’s decision.

“I was filled with rage my child’s one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee’s decision in final and I decided to take revenge," he said.

first published:June 08, 2023, 21:31 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 21:40 IST