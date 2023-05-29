BGMI Back from Today for 3 Months; Adults Can Play up to 6 Hours a Day, Minors Just 3 Hours

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is here to download and play from Monday for a trial period of three months after a 10-month ban, but game play has been restricted to three hours a day for minors and six hours a day for adults, post which the gaming ID will be restricted for the rest of the day.

In another change by the South Korean game developer Krafton, BGMI will show a players’ city location based on the IP address.

With no blood display in the latest avatar, damages have been assigned the colours green and yellow, while hits will be coded yellow, green and dark green.

Players, however, have been reporting glitches in the latest version, with the servers likely overwhelmed by the deluge of players from May 29.

Law enforcement agencies in India will keep a close watch on the game for the next 90 days.

“This is a 3-month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken (sic),” Union IT minister had said in a tweet on May 19.

This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc.We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia https://t.co/9SrYekrHXz — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 19, 2023

top videos

News18 was the first to report on March 18 this year that the ban on BGMI would briefly be lifted with limited game play time and other restrictions.

“We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences," Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc India, had said.