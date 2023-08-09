Bhadrachalam's Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple Reveals The Fascinating Saga Of Vairamudi Crown

Devotees’ expressions of love and respect for deities often take the form of crafted jewellery, a symbolic gesture of devotion. But an extraordinary tradition sets Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Telangana apart, where Lord Rama himself moves and pays the price for the jewels crafted in his honour. Nestled on the banks of the Godavari River in the town of Bhadrachalam in eastern Telangana, India, this temple holds a captivating history behind the iconic Vairamudi crown of Sri Rama.

According to local accounts, the story of the Vairamudi crown is steeped in legend. The temple’s priest, a revered Vedic scholar, recently shed light on the crown’s unique history. He shared that the Vairamudi crown was originally a precious diamond crown stolen from Lord Narayana while he slumbered in his abode, the Ksheera Sagara, by Virochana, the demon king and son of Prahlada.

The priest elaborated that a man named Ranganayudu, who served as a tehsildar (a revenue officer), harboured a fervent desire to create a diamond crown for Lord Rama. Despite his persistent efforts, realizing this dream seemed elusive. Driven by devotion, Ranganayudu beseeches the Lord for guidance and solace. In response, he experienced a transformative dream where he uncovered hidden diamonds, left by his ancestors, upon putting his foot down.

Motivated by this divine vision, Ranganayudu embarked on crafting the renowned Vairamudi crown for Lord Rama. Collaborating with skilled artisan Kansali, Ranganayudu sought to enhance the crown’s allure with marakatamani, an emerald gemstone. Fueled by determination, Ranganayudu embarked on a search for this precious gemstone. Miraculously, a young woman from the Madras region provided him with the marakathamani, which was eventually embedded in the Vairamudi crown, adorning the deity.

The temple’s priest emphasized that historical records substantiate that Ranganayudu, while serving as Tehsildar, enacted this remarkable feat upon his arrival in Bhadrachalam.

The heart of Bhadrachalam lies in its central deity, Lord Rama. The town’s most significant celebration is the Sri Sitarama Thirukalyana Mahotsavam, a grand observance commemorating the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Sita, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami.