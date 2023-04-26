‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Modi Zindabad’ Slogans Chanted by Indians As They Reach Delhi From Strife-torn Sudan | WATCH

Under India’s rescue mission ‘Operation Kaveri’ aimed to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan, the first special flight carrying 360 nationals landed in Delhi on Wednesday evening. Upon landing at the Delhi airport, people chanted slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, and ‘PM Narendra Modi Zindabad’.

#WATCH | ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Indian Army Zindabad, PM Narendra Modi Zindabad’ slogans chanted by Indian nationals as they arrive in Delhi from conflict-torn Sudan. pic.twitter.com/Uird0MSoRx— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar took to Twitter and said, “India welcomes back its own. Operation Kaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as the first flight reaches New Delhi."

India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023

Speaking to ANI, an Indian national, who returned from Sudan, said, “The Indian government supported us a lot. It is a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government."

Earlier today, Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan shared a video showing 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi.

“Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi. They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families. Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely," tweeted the minister. V. Muraleedharan is in Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission.

Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New DelhiThey will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely pic.twitter.com/0kCIH35jyb — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023

India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Sudan. According to News18, the Indian government is in touch with private airliners to facilitate the onward journey to India.

The poverty-stricken South African country has been witnessing fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left more than 400 people dead and thousands injured.

