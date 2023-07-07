'MP Me Ka Ba?': Bhojpuri Singer Booked for Sharing Post on Sidhi Urination Incident

An FIR was lodged against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore over her Twitter post of the recent urination incident on a tribal labourer in Madhya Pradesh.

Rathore posted an animated picture of the urinating incident and wrote “MP Me Ka Ba..?" (What’s there in MP) …Coming soon."

The FIR was lodged at Habibganj police station in Bhopal for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race among others.

What is the urinating incident?

This comes after video of a man urinating on a tribal labourer in Sidhi district went viral on social media on Tuesday, which showed a man in a striped shirt smoking a cigarette while urinating on the face of a tribal youth.

The man who was identified as Pravesh Shukla, is a Sidhi resident, and was apprehended after the video came out.

Dashrath Rawat, the tribal who was urinated on, was called at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence on Thursday.

Chouhan washed Rawat’s feet and also had lunch with him.

Rathore also got a notice in Feb

Before this, in February, Rathore was served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly inciting hatred amongst the public through her video.

A team of Kanpur police reached Neha Singh’s residence in the city at night and served notice under Section `160 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) over her video UP Mein Ka Ba- Season 2’

“This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. So, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice," the UP Police’s notice read.

“In case, the reply is not found satisfactory. If your reply is not found satisfactory, then a case will be registered under the relevant sections of IPC and CRPC, and proper legal investigation will be carried out," it read.

Rathore had released the song titled ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ (What’s there in UP) last year ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.