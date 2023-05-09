CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » Bhopal and Hyderabad-based Islamist Module Busted, Huge Amount of Jihadi Literature Recovered
1-MIN READ

Bhopal and Hyderabad-based Islamist Module Busted, Huge Amount of Jihadi Literature Recovered

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Detailed forensic examination and joint interrogation by IB, ATS MP and CI Telangana is underway. (Representational Image/ANI)

Detailed forensic examination and joint interrogation by IB, ATS MP and CI Telangana is underway. (Representational Image/ANI)

Besides their digital devices (mobile phones, Laptops, storage media), large volume of Islamist jihadi literature, knives, daggers and airguns have been recovered during the raids, sources said

In an Intelligence Bureau (I-B)-led joint operation, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and CI Telangana detained 16 persons (11 in Bhopal and five in Hyderabad) early morning on Tuesday.

News18 has learnt that this module of mostly neo converts was to the notice of Intelligence agencies for last 18 months for indulgence in radical Islamist activities.

Besides their digital devices (mobile phones, Laptops, storage media), large volume of Islamist jihadi literature, knives, daggers and airguns have been recovered during the raids, sources said.

Detailed forensic examination and joint interrogation by I-B, Madhya Pradesh ATS MP and CI Telangana is underway.

ATS Madhya Pradesh will be registering a case in this regard, sources said. Persons detained in Hyderabad are being brought to Bhopal for further legal action.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
first published:May 09, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 11:01 IST