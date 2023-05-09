Bhopal and Hyderabad-based Islamist Module Busted, Huge Amount of Jihadi Literature Recovered

In an Intelligence Bureau (I-B)-led joint operation, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and CI Telangana detained 16 persons (11 in Bhopal and five in Hyderabad) early morning on Tuesday.

News18 has learnt that this module of mostly neo converts was to the notice of Intelligence agencies for last 18 months for indulgence in radical Islamist activities.

Besides their digital devices (mobile phones, Laptops, storage media), large volume of Islamist jihadi literature, knives, daggers and airguns have been recovered during the raids, sources said.

Detailed forensic examination and joint interrogation by I-B, Madhya Pradesh ATS MP and CI Telangana is underway.

ATS Madhya Pradesh will be registering a case in this regard, sources said. Persons detained in Hyderabad are being brought to Bhopal for further legal action.

