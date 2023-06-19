'Kuttey Ki Tarha Bhaunk': Belt Tied Around Neck, Bhopal Youth Asked to Bark; MP Minister Orders Action

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a viral video surfaced, showing a young individual allegedly being subjected to harassment and assault by a group of miscreants.

The distressing footage shows the perpetrators forcing the boy to imitate a dog’s bark while placing a belt around his neck. The video gained significant attention after it was shared on Twitter, accompanied by a caption that five boys in the video are Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil as the individuals responsible for brutally attacking the victim, Vijay, a Hindu boy.

Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil brutally thrashed a Hindu boy, Vijay, put a belt around his neck, and forced him to bark like a dog in Bhopal, MP. Dara Hua Visesh Samuday threatened to rape his sister and abuse his mother too.@MPPoliceDeptt @CP_Bhopal… pic.twitter.com/O3anFZAjv0 — BALA (@erbmjha) June 19, 2023

The caption of the video further mentioned that the five boys not only threatened to rape the victim’s sister but also verbally abused his mother.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, Narottam Mishra, MP Home Minister said he has asked police to take stringent action against the youths.

Bhopal, MP| I saw that video. I felt like it is a grievous incident. Such a behavior towards a human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe this incident and take action within 24 hours: Narottam Mishra, MP Home Minister, on a viral… pic.twitter.com/wdYk9jMPmF— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023

“I saw that video. I felt like it is a grievous incident. Such a behavior towards a human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe this incident and take action within 24 hours," said Mishra.