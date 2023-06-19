CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » 'Kuttey Ki Tarha Bhaunk': Belt Tied Around Neck, Bhopal Youth Asked to Bark; MP Minister Orders Action
1-MIN READ

'Kuttey Ki Tarha Bhaunk': Belt Tied Around Neck, Bhopal Youth Asked to Bark; MP Minister Orders Action

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Bhopal Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered strict action against the youth. (Twitter@BALA/ANI)

Bhopal Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered strict action against the youth. (Twitter@BALA/ANI)

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, Narottam Mishra, MP Home Minister said he has asked police to take stringent action against the youths.

In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a viral video surfaced, showing a young individual allegedly being subjected to harassment and assault by a group of miscreants.

The distressing footage shows the perpetrators forcing the boy to imitate a dog’s bark while placing a belt around his neck. The video gained significant attention after it was shared on Twitter, accompanied by a caption that five boys in the video are Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil as the individuals responsible for brutally attacking the victim, Vijay, a Hindu boy.

The caption of the video further mentioned that the five boys not only threatened to rape the victim’s sister but also verbally abused his mother.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, Narottam Mishra, MP Home Minister said he has asked police to take stringent action against the youths.

“I saw that video. I felt like it is a grievous incident. Such a behavior towards a human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe this incident and take action within 24 hours," said Mishra.

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
Tags:
  1. bhopal news
  2. bhopal news today
first published:June 19, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 14:55 IST