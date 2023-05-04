CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestSame-sex MarriageDelhi Hit-and-RunRain AlertThe Kerala Story
Home » India » Big Relief To Kanimozhi; SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Election Of DMK MP In 2019 LS Polls
1-MIN READ

Big Relief To Kanimozhi; SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Election Of DMK MP In 2019 LS Polls

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Kanimozhi is a member of parliament from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu (File Image/ PTI)

Kanimozhi is a member of parliament from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu (File Image/ PTI)

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi allowed the DMK leaders' appeal challenging the Madras High Court's refusal to dismiss election petitions disputing her election

In a big relief to Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the election petition which has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging her election in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Kanimozhi is a member of parliament from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi allowed the DMK leaders’ appeal challenging the Madras High Court’s refusal to dismiss election petitions disputing her election.

“Election petition is dismissed, the appeal is allowed", Justice Trivedi read the operative portion orally. The full judgment is yet to be uploaded.

The lead election petition, filed by a voter, against the DMK MP raised the grievance over the non-mention of her husband’s PAN details in her affidavit disclosing assets.

Kanimozhi’s plea stated that she had clearly mentioned that her spouse, a Singapore citizen, does not have a PAN number.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. dmk
  2. kanimozhi
  3. sc
  4. supreme court
  5. Tamil Nadu
first published:May 04, 2023, 11:02 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 11:12 IST