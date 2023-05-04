Big Relief To Kanimozhi; SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Election Of DMK MP In 2019 LS Polls

In a big relief to Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the election petition which has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging her election in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Kanimozhi is a member of parliament from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi allowed the DMK leaders’ appeal challenging the Madras High Court’s refusal to dismiss election petitions disputing her election.

“Election petition is dismissed, the appeal is allowed", Justice Trivedi read the operative portion orally. The full judgment is yet to be uploaded.

The lead election petition, filed by a voter, against the DMK MP raised the grievance over the non-mention of her husband’s PAN details in her affidavit disclosing assets.

Kanimozhi’s plea stated that she had clearly mentioned that her spouse, a Singapore citizen, does not have a PAN number.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here