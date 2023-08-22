Bigg Boss 17 To Pit Real-Life Couples Opposite Singles; Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon Approached

It’s been just a week since Elvish Yadav and Fukra Insaan came out as winners and runner-ups of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2. The 2nd season of the OTT was a wild ride for the contestants with many famous names and faces taking part in it, like Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, and Avinash Sachdev, along with the winning YouTuber duo Elvish and Abhishek Malhan. And now, while the country desperately awaits the OTT version, it’s time to talk about Season 17th of the highly controversial show.

Rumours are already rife about the participants for the upcoming 17th season of Bigg Boss. While last year, the Mandali took the limelight, it would be exciting to watch what all contestants will be participating in the show and what its theme would be. As per the latest reports by Filmibeat and ETimes, the news of the theme and participants has been revealed.

Participants likely to join Bigg Boss 17

As per the reports, the popular Star Plus show Pandya Store’s actors Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached to participate in the new season as a couple. A Filmibeat report quoted a source saying that Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are in talks with the makers of the show and that they are ‘keen to sign the real-life couple for and discussion has reached the advanced stage.’

Alice and Kanwar have starred together in Pandya Store and she has also worked in Suryaputra Karn and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. On the other hand, Kanwar Dhillon is known for shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Do Dil Ek Jaan, and Piya Rangrezz.

Is Samarth Jurel participating in Bigg Boss 17?

Another report making rounds suggests that the Bigg Boss show’s production has been quoted saying that the Maitree actor Samarth Jurel has also been finalised for the show. Samarth has previously featured in Splitsvilla and Udaariyaan.

Bigg Boss 17 Theme

ETimes report has stated that Bigg Boss 17 is going to pit real-life couples opposite singles. Four couples and five singles are likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as contestants this year.

Bigg Boss will mark its seventeenth season when it premieres next month. It is the Hindi adaptation of the British TV show Big Brother and first aired in 2006. Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for more than a decade.