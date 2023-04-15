Bihar: 6 Dead, 10 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Motihari; CM Nitish Seeks Report

At least six people have died and ten others were injured by allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Motihari on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Police have arrested seven people in the case till now, and a further investigation is underway, a Bihar police headquarters statement said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reacted to the deaths. “It is a sad incident. I have asked for all information on it," he told reporters.

“The district police is investigating the matter and trying to ascertain those involved in illegal liquor trade. Excise department officials are also probing the incident,” the Bihar police report said.

The exact cause of their deaths will be known after a post-mortem, the police said.

Two bodies have been cremated, while two others have been sent for a post-mortem, according to the police.

The sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in Bihar since April. The rise of such incidents show the smuggling of liquor.

Not the first liquor tragedy in Bihar

This comes after at least 75 people died by allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district, four people, including the Station house Officer of Isuapur, Saran district has been suspended.

The hooch tragedy is the biggest since Bihar banned sale of alcohol more than six years ago. However, the smuggling of liquor continues unabated in the state, notwithstanding the ongoing drive against bootleggers.

This is the latest in a long list of such deaths in Bihar ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed the prohibition of liquor sale in April 2016.

In light of the controversy surrounding the hooch tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday rubbished reports doing rounds and said the number of deaths due to spurious liquor is lower in the state of Bihar.

