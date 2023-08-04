Bihar: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death for Failing to Give Refrigerator in Dowry; In-laws Absconding

In a horrific case of dowry death, a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws for failing to give them a refrigerator in Bihar’s Purnia.

Victim Angoori Begum, was pregnant with her fifth child when she was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Bela Prasadi Bhawanipur. She got married to Mominat Alam in 2012.

According to India Today, Angoori’s family was informed soon after her body was found at her in-law’s home. The victim’s in-laws fled the crime scene soon after the police were informed.

Angoori’s brother informed police that his sister was being pressured by her in-laws to give a refrigerator as dowry.

“My sister was murdered for a refrigerator. Earlier too, she was physically assaulted by her husband at her in-laws’ house,” her brother Kaushar Raja told India Today.

The victim’s body was sent to Purnia Sadar Hospital and Medical College for autopsy and it was ascertained that the woman was seven months pregnant. Subsequently, the body was handed over to the relatives.

In another dowry-related case reported from Bihar, the body of a 36-year-old woman, whose in-laws had claimed she died due to electrocution, was exhumed last week

Her brother alleged she was killed over dowry, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said Sunita Devi was married to Pappu Pal of Isipur village under the Antu police station area for 17 years.

As per her in-laws, Sunita Devi died of electrocution on July 12 and was buried, the official said.