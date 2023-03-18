BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Will Result be Out Today? Check Latest Updates

Live now
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 09:43 IST
Bihar, India
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: The results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th inter result 2023 are likely to be out today, March 18. Students can check the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12 result 2023 results, once they are released on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result 2023 date and time would be announced soon as when, where Bihar Board Class 12 results would be released. The date, time, and most recent information on the BSEB class 12 board results will be available here.
The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. The evaluation of intermediate answer scripts was carried out from March 1 to March 14.
Step 1: Login to the Inter result link given on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by entering the asked details.
Step 2: Result will be displayed on the next page.
Step 3: Check it and download the page.
As per reports, BSEB officials had earlier assured that the board will announce the classes 10 and 12 results before any education board in the country. Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. The evaluation of intermediate answer scripts was carried out from March 1 to March 14.
