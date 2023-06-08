Bihar Boy Trapped in Bridge Pulled Out After 20 Hours, Dies on Way to Hospital

An eleven-year-old boy who was pulled out nearly 20 hours after he was trapped between a pillar and a slab of a bridge here, died Thursday on way to a hospital.

The mentally challenged boy who managed to wedge himself in a part of the bridge built over the Son River, in Atimi village in Bihar’s Rohtas district, was pulled out after the slab behind which he was trapped was cut up.

“The boy was brought to Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination," K N Tiwary, Civil Surgeon, Sadar Hospital (Sasaram) told reporters. The boy, Ranjan Kumar, was found trapped at the Nasriganj-Daudnagar Bridge, on Wednesday. Shatrughan Prasad, the boy’s father had earlier informed local authorities that his son who was mentally unsound had gone missing two days ago. Later the child was discovered trapped by a woman.

Earlier in the day, Jaffar Imam, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nasriganj, told reporters, “The incident took place yesterday when the boy somehow got trapped between the pillar and a slab of the Nasriganj-Daudnagar Bridge."

An expert team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force were immediately called and they began the rescue operation. Oxygen was also supplied to the trapped boy through pipes.