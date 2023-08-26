Bihar: 2 Prisoners Injured in Firing At Samastipur Court, Accused on The Run; BJP Demands CM's Resignation

Two prisoners were injured after unidentified men allegedly opened fire and shot them inside the premises of Samastipur District Court in Bihar on Saturday.

The two people who shot, were being taken for a hearing. Both the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The prisoners, are identified as Prabhat Tiwari and Prabhat Chaudhary, and were booked in a liquor-related case.

The accused are currently on the run, and police are conducting raids to nab them.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhari asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to “immediately resign," and said that he was not able to “handle the state."

“The situation in the state is not good and when there is a firing inside the court premises then how is the law & order strict in the state…Nitish Kumar should immediately resign," Chaudhari said.

BJP’s MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that in Bihar even witnesses are not safe, as he cited the killing of a journalist in Araria a few days ago.

“If witnesses are not safe then the criminals won’t get punishment. Frequently coal mafia and sand mafia are attacking police. These frequent attacks show that Nitish Kumar’s USP of Law and Order is over…," he added.