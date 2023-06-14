Bihar: Crocodile Beaten To Death After Fatal Attack On Child In Vaishali

In a tragic incident, a crocodile was beaten to death by villagers in Bihar’s Vaishali on Tuesday after the reptile allegedly killed a 14-year-old boy on the banks of the River Ganges at the district’s Khalsa Ghat.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, purportedly showing the huge crocodile being pulled out of the water by a group of men, who then went on to beat the reptile with sticks and rods.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the child killed in the reptile attack has been identified as Ankit Kumar, son of Dharmendra Das from Gokulpur village.

The horrifying incident took place when Dharmendra Das and his family visited Khalsa Ghat after purchasing a new bike. Excited Ankit west to the river to fetch water for the worship ceremony, when the crocodile attacked him.

By the time the family and bystanders were able to pull Ankit out of the river, he had succumbed to his injuries. The furious crowd then yanked the crocodile out of the water and attacked it mercilessly with sticks and rods, till the reptile died, the video showed.

After receiving the information, a team of officials from the forest department reached the spot and launched an investigation. They said that the reason for the crocodile’s death is being investigated and that further action will be taken accordingly.

“We have received information that a crocodile has been killed. The reason is not yet known," District Forest Officer Vaishali, Amita Raj told the reporters.

“Forest officials have reached the spot and an investigation is being done. Action will be taken against the violators for violating the Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation is underway," she added.

Reports suggest that crocodile was present near the ghat due to low water levels- of the river, which trapped the reptile in the area.

The body of the child has been sent for postmortem and an FIR will be registered in connection with the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)