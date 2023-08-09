Bihar Farmer Builds Tractor From Scratch; Here's How Much It Cost Him

A 50-year-old farmer named Vinod Kumar Patel lacked the necessary farming equipment, and also the funds required to purchase it. He didn’t lose courage despite this challenge and constructed a tractor with the help of a pumping set machine’s engine. Vinod told News 18 that he had to bear a cost of Rs 2,00,000 and spent 1 year manufacturing this tractor.

Vinod hails from Phulwaria village, located in the Raghunathpur subdivision of the Siwan district in Bihar. He has dominated the headlines in the Phulwaria village with his unique tractor. Vinod said that he can plough the field easily now with the help of this machine.

Vinod said that he has used a 350-horsepower pumping set machine engine in this tractor. He added that this engine was of no use and was kept as junk. Vinod stumbled upon the idea of putting this engine to use and then made a tractor with its help. According to Vinod, every part of the tractor, whether it is the box or the gear, is made up of iron except one of the wheels. He made the extractor of the tractor by wielding it and then added the pumping set machine’s engine. This tractor can accomplish all the tasks, similar to regular tractors, and can plough 10 katha (0.3 acres) of fields.

Vinod laments the fact that he had to spend a lot of time in the construction of this tractor due to a lack of funds. Now, he has become an overnight sensation after launching this ‘new age tractor’ in the market. Farmers have appreciated this model prepared by Vinod and have also given him orders to prepare similar tractors for them. He has received a total of 25 orders till now but has not been able to deliver them due to the financial crunch. He still aims to complete the placed orders and deliver them on time to the customers. Vinod has placed a condition to counter this problem and asked the customers to give him a 50% advance on the tractor’s cost. He said that they can provide him with the rest of the amount when the vehicles have been manufactured.