Bihar Girl Cuts Off Power Supply of Entire Village To Meet Lover, Locals Get Them Married

Bollywood has elevated the idea of love in Indian society to another level but what this girl from Bihar did to meet her lover will prompt even Raj and Simran to take notes.

In Bihar’s Bettiah, a girl cut off the electricity supply of the entire village at night so that she can meet her lover away from the prying eyes of the villagers.

However, one day her plan failed when the villagers caught both of them red-handed at a meeting spot following which the boy was thrashed by the locals and later got them married.

As per media reports, when the villagers caught the lovers at their meeting spot in the dark, they got infuriated and thrashed the boy while the girl constantly tried to save her boyfriend.

The girl used to cut off the power supply of the village at night every night so that she could meet her lover secretly at night without being caught by the villagers.

According to the India Today report, the girl, who was identified as Preeti, would go to meet her boyfriend, Rajkumar, under the cover of darkness.

“Preeti used to cut off the electricity of the village every night due to which many thefts were reported in the village. We were troubled by that girl," a villager, Govinda Chaudhary, told India Today.

However, the villagers who were troubled by the recurring power cuts in their village repeatedly lodged complaints with the electricity department, but to no avail.

The frustrated villagers one night decided to check for the reason behind the frequent power cuts and caught Rajkumar and Preeti together and thrashed the boy.

According to media reports, the matter turned into a serious fight and to put a halt to it, the villagers decided to get Preeti and Rajkumar married. After careful consideration, their wedding took place at a nearby temple following proper rituals.