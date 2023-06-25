Bihar: JDU Leader Shot At During BJP Meeting In Madhepura

A Janta Dal (United) Leader was injured after he was allegedly shot at by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Sunday. As per local media, both leaders got into a heated argument at a meeting of BJP leaders, following which BJP’s Madhepura in-charge Pankaj Patel shot JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Bharat from his licenced pistol.

Police have taken BJP leader Patel into custody, according to a report by local media channel Parda Phash.

Former Deputy CM Tar Kishore Prasad was also scheduled to participate in the meeting.

Quoting witnesses, local media reported that the firing incident happened after both parties engaged in a fierce fight.

Further details are awaited.