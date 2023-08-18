CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar: Two Years After Brother Gets Shot, Journalist Killed Same Way in Araria; Probe Underway

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 14:10 IST

Araria, India

The incident took place in Araria's Raniganj Bazaar area. (Representational Image: News18)

According to reports, unidentified miscreants knocked at the door of the deceased, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, and opened fire at him before fleeing the spot

A journalist, who worked for a local daily was shot dead at his home in Bihar’s Araria on Friday morning. The incident took place in Araria’s Raniganj Bazaar area.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants knocked at the door of the deceased, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, and opened fire at him before fleeing the spot.

“In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. A post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot. An investigation is on," Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, was quoted by ANI as saying. More details are awaited.

According to a Times Now report, Vimal’s Sarpanch brother was also killed in a similar manner two years ago. The two murder cases are speculated to be interlinked since Vimal was the main witness to his brother’s killing two years ago.

