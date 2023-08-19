Bihar Journalist Murder: 4 Out of 8 Accused Involved in Shooting Arrested, Search On For Others

As many as four people were arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Bihar’s Araria on Friday. Araria SDPO Rampukar Singh said Raniganj police arrested four persons namely Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav from different places over their alleged involvement in the killing of Yadav.

Bihar police said out of eight people named accused in the case, four have been arrested. Two accused namely Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are lodged in Araria jail and the police are taking them on remand while the remaining two are absconding.

“Within 24 hours, Police arrested the accused. Raids were conducted in jail after the victim’s family members gave the names of the suspects. A thorough probe was done. Opposition must talk about that as well not just about the crime," JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav, who worked for a local daily, was shot dead at his home in Bihar’s Araria on Friday morning. According to reports, unidentified miscreants knocked at his door and opened fire at him before fleeing the spot.

“In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. A post-mortem is underway. The dog squad has been called to the murder spot. An investigation is on," Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, said.

Vimal’s Sarpanch brother was also killed in a similar manner two years ago. The two cases are speculated to be interlinked since Vimal was the main witness to his brother’s killing two years ago.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacted to the incident and assured that officers are looking into the case.

Union MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey slammed the Bihar government over the killing and said, “There is no law and order rule in Bihar. Murders are rampant in the state. Criminals have their spirits very high in Bihar. Today, Bihar is emerging as a crime state in the country."