Private Parts Mutilated, Eyes Gouged Out, Tongue Cut: Bihar Woman's Brutal Murder Over Land Dispute

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman was brutally beaten to death in Bihar’s Khagaria district, allegedly over a land dispute. The woman’s body was found in a mutilated state, with her eyes gouged out of sockets, her tongue cut and injuries on her private parts, the police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported on Saturday evening, when the victim, Sulekha Devi, had gone to her field in Mehandipur village. While she was working in the field, Devi was attacked by four bike-borne men, who thrashed her, gouged her eyes out with a knife, cut her tongue and mutilated her private parts, police said quoting the eyewitness accounts.

The woman died on the spot, police said adding that a case has been registered against five people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges under Section 302 for murder. The accused are absconding since the crime was reported and police have started an investigation to nab them.

Sulekha Devi’s family accused five of their neighbours-Mahendra Singh, Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Fulungi Singh and Shyam Kumar Singh, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As per the police, Sulekha Devi’s family was embroiled in a long-standing land dispute with five of their neighbours. Though the dispute is subjudice, however, nine years ago, the victim’s husband and brother-in-law were also murdered over the same matter.

The accused were also involved in their murder and are currently out on bail, an official said.

The brutality of the murder suggests that the attackers held deep-seated animosity towards the woman, said Station House Officer (SHO) Amlesh Kumar, as per the HT report.

The incident sparked outrage in the village, leading to protests where local residents blocked National Highway 31. They refused to cremate the victim’s body until the accused were apprehended.

However, after assurances from the police regarding swift and stringent action, the villagers agreed to end their protest.