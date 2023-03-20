Bihar Man Caught Raping Dog, NGO Files Case After CCTV Clip Goes Viral

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly raped a street dog in Bihar’s capital Patna, according to police who said that the incident occurred on the day of Holi on March 8.

According to ANI, the shocking incident took place in Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif and the incident was caught on CCTV. Following the incident, an application was submitted by an NGO to the Phulwari Sharif police station who then began investigating the case.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar told ANI, “An application has been referred. Action will be taken under the IPC and the Animal Act. The matter is being investigated.”

Last month, a similar incident was reported in Delhi’s Indrapuri area where a stray dog was raped by a man living in the area.

The accused was sent to jail after an FIR was registered under Section 377 and 11 Animal Act at Indrapuri police station.

According to the complainant, the accused was addicted to drugs.

(With ANI Inputs)

