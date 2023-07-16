CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar Man Dies in 'Momo Eating Challenge' With Friends, Father Alleges Conspiracy
1-MIN READ

Bihar Man Dies in 'Momo Eating Challenge' With Friends, Father Alleges Conspiracy

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 10:57 IST

Gopalganj, India

Bipin, who worked in a mobile repair shop, was rushed to the hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

Bipin, who worked in a mobile repair shop, was rushed to the hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

The deceased's father claimed that his son's friends deliberately proposed the challenge and poisoned him

A “momo eating challenge" turned fatal for a 25-year-old Bihar youth on Thursday. Bipin Kumar Paswan, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, indulged in a “who can eat the maximum number of momos" game with friends and fell unconscious after eating a lot of dumplings.

Bipin, who worked in a mobile repair shop, was rushed to the hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s father, on the other hand, alleged that his friends orchestrated a “conspiracy" to kill his son. He claimed that they deliberately proposed the challenge and poisoned Bipin.

According to an India Today report, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A medical report is awaited and an investigation into the incident is underway.

July 16, 2023
last updated:July 16, 2023, 10:57 IST