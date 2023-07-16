Bihar Man Dies in 'Momo Eating Challenge' With Friends, Father Alleges Conspiracy

A “momo eating challenge" turned fatal for a 25-year-old Bihar youth on Thursday. Bipin Kumar Paswan, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, indulged in a “who can eat the maximum number of momos" game with friends and fell unconscious after eating a lot of dumplings.

Bipin, who worked in a mobile repair shop, was rushed to the hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s father, on the other hand, alleged that his friends orchestrated a “conspiracy" to kill his son. He claimed that they deliberately proposed the challenge and poisoned Bipin.

According to an India Today report, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A medical report is awaited and an investigation into the incident is underway.