Bihar Man Gets Life Term for Killing Three Daughters

A sessions court here Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his three minor daughters 14 years ago.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh convicted Dharmendra Kumar, who is a native of Patna, the police said.

Kumar had also attacked his wife and another daughter with a knife and injured them, they said.

According to police, Kumar lived here with his wife Meena Sinha and four daughters, including Sujata (14), Shalini (11), Alka (5) and Sonali (3).

The couple used to quarrel frequently as Kumar suspected his wife to be in a relationship with another man, the police complaint said.

The incident took place on February 15 late evening when Kumar was returning home from a park near Sadar Bazaar here with his wife and children, the complaint said.

When they reached a railway track in Basai here, he threw chilli powder at Sinha’s eyes and attacked her with a knife. When the girls tried to save their mother, Kumar attacked them as well and fled the spot, the police said.

The next morning, Sujata, Shalini and Sonali were found dead near the railway track, while Sinha and his daughter Alka were admitted to the hospital in injured condition, they added.

Based on Sinha’s statement, a search for the absconding accused was started by registering an FIR against him at the GRP police station here on February 16, 2009. A local court had declared him as a proclaimed offender as the police could not trace him, the police said.

After around 11 years, Kumar was finally arrested in March 2020 from Bihar, where he was residing by changing his name. He was later brought here and produced in the court from where he was sent to judicial custody, they added.