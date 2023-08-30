Bihar: Man Shoots Friend Over Picture with Sister-in-Law on Social Media, Five Arrested

Police in Bihar’s Munger district arrested five persons accused of murdering a man. The motive behind the crime stemmed from suspicions about the victim’s relationship with one of the perpetrator’s sister-in-law.

The suspects’ anger was ignited upon discovering a photograph featuring the deceased and the sister-in-law on social media platform Instagram.

According to a India Today report, Munger SP, Jagunatharaddi Jalaraddi, shed light on the incident. He mentioned that 19-year-old Vipul was fatally shot by unidentified assailants on August 27. Subsequently, a case was filed against eight individuals at Jamalpur police station based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Raju Mandal.

On August 29, cops took into custody five individuals: Sajan Kumar, Shanker Paswan, Vicky Kumar, Mohammed Sajid, and Pawan Mandal, all implicated in the case. The police have revealed that the arrested individuals were acquaintances of the deceased.

During the course of their questioning, one of the suspects, Sajan Kumar, disclosed to the authorities that he was perturbed by Vipul’s relationship with his sister-in-law. Sajan had even advised Vipul to end his relationship with the girl.

Sajan elaborated further, explaining that a few days earlier, Vipul had shared pictures of himself with the girl. This action prompted Sajan to orchestrate Vipul’s murder with the assistance of his friends.

Providing additional insight into the crime, cops shared that an alcohol-fueled gathering had taken place, attended by both the suspects and the victim, Vipul.

Soon after the party, while Vipul was still under the influence of alcohol, he was shot by Sajan and his accomplices.