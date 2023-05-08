CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » Bihar Migrants Fake News Case: No Relief for YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Supreme Court
1-MIN READ

Bihar Migrants Fake News Case: No Relief for YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Supreme Court

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu. (News18 Hindi Photo)

Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu. (News18 Hindi Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed YouTuber Manish Kashyap to move the concerned High Court with his plea

The Supreme Court on Monday directed YouTuber Manish Kashyap to move the concerned High Court with his plea challenging the detention order under NSA and other various FIRs registered against him. The apex court refused to intervene in the plea.

Kashyap is accused of spreading ‘fake’ news for his reportage on migrants from Bihar where he accused migrant workers were being killed in Tamil Nadu.

He is booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

While the Bench refused to intervene in the case, it, however, granted Kashyap the liberty to challenge the invocation of the NSA in his case at an appropriate judicial forum.

Kashyap is facing six FIRs in Tamil Nadu and three in Bihar in connection with the matter.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

first published:May 08, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 12:22 IST