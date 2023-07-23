Bihar: 4-Year-Old Trapped in 150-Feet Borewell in Nalanda; Rescue Ops Underway, NDRF Dispatched

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been dispatched from Patna for rescue operations after a four-year-old child fell into a 150-feet deep borewell in Kul village of Bihar’s Nalanda, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said on Sunday.

The boy named Doma Manjhi, a resident of Mahadalit Tola, was playing near the borewell when he slipped inside the well. Shortly after the officials were alerted, the local administration arrived at the scene and immediately initiated the process of using a JCB machine to rescue the child.

JCB machines are being used to supply oxygen and extract the child from the bore as visuals have confirmed that the boy is alive.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway to rescue a child who fell into a borewell in Kul village of Nalanda, Bihar. Police and district administration officials are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/7kVAmebCWd — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

The administration is currently focused on digging the ground carefully to ensure the child’s safe retrieval. Police and district administration officials are present at the spot, according to reports.

“We received information that a child fell into a borewell… We are trying our best to rescue the child. The NDRF and rescue team will be reaching the spot. The child is still alive, and we can hear his voice," said Silwa, Circle Officer, Shambhu Mandal.

The rescue operation is being assisted by Nalin Maurya, Vice President of Nagar Panchayat Nalanda. He informed ANI, “This borewell was made by the farmer here for boring. But the boring didn’t succeed here, so they started boring in another place, and this borewell was not closed."

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she fell in a 300-foot borewell in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, after nearly 52 hours of rescue efforts last month. Initially stuck at about 40 feet, the girl slid down to approximately 100 feet due to rescue operation vibrations, making the task more challenging.

Later, she slipped further to around 135 feet. Unfortunately, she was declared dead at the hospital. Despite the combined efforts of NDRF, SDERF, and an Army team, her condition worsened during the rescue operation. A team of robotic experts also joined the effort to save her, but tragically, she did not survive.