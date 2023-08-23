Bihar Petrol Pump In Trouble After Using Water Instead Of Petrol Or Diesel

We have often seen how businesses try to cut down on costs by unreasonable means. Do you know petrol pumps try to fool their customers by diluting petrol or diesel? A recent incident from Saharsa, Bihar, has crossed all limits in this regard. Instead of diesel or petrol, they used only water to fill up a vehicle. When water goes inside your vehicle’s tank, it can cause several issues like jolting and sputtering. Not just one, but there were almost four to five customers, who came back to the petrol pump complaining how their vehicle had suddenly stopped mid-way. In the clip shared on social media, it is seen that the petrol pump’s mechanic is repairing their vehicles due to the damage caused by pouring water into the tank.

The complainants are stating that after getting diesel from the pump station, their vehicle worked for a few minutes, but soon stopped. The drivers had to return to the petrol pump station and complain about the issue; initially, the manager denied such an incident but later reassured them that they would provide them with diesel without any charges.

In the video, it is seen that a driver named Abhimanyu Kumar visited the HP petrol pump station and refilled his vehicle with almost Rs 2500 diesel. After moving a few kilometres, his vehicle stopped, and he was confused by the situation. Later, the mechanic found that there was water in the tank instead of diesel, which damaged the engine.

Following this, there were almost four to five drivers who claimed the same issue. It is seen in the clip that water is coming out of the tank as the mechanic tries to fix the issue.

After several denials, Dinesh Kumar, an employee of the petrol pump station, stated that underground construction is going on at the station, which might be the reason that instead of diesel, water is coming out, but it was not intentionally done.