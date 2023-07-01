Bihar Rains: 2 Trucks Drown in Son River, 28 Others Stranded Due to Flood-like Situation | WATCH

Two stranded trucks drowned in Bihar’s Son river and at least 28 remain stuck in the Katar Balu Ghat after torrential rains and waterlogging triggered a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas of the state.

In videos of the Ghat, several trucks could be seen standstill in muddy waters as the water level exponentially rose after rains lashed the area. The trucks have been stuck here for three days now, news agency ANI said.

#WATCH | Rohtas: Two stranded trucks drown in Son River and 28 are stuck in Bihar’s Katar Balu Ghat due to a rise in water level. The trucks are stuck for 3 days. pic.twitter.com/R2xhY6d6n0— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

Apart from this, many places in Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar and Banka districts witnessed water accumulation following heavy rainfall, officials told PTI.

This comes as the state’s weather office issued an alert for light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied with rain in districts such as Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Rohtas, Saran and Vaishali.

Patna received 53.45 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Raniganj recorded 90.8 mm, Purnea (77.5 mm), Madhepura (75 mm), Sharsha (68.8 mm), Jamui (67.3 mm), Purnea (67 mm), Katihar (64.5 mm) and Banka (56 mm), according to Met Department data.

Meanwhile, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed that rainwater was drained in the shortest time possible despite heavy rain in the last two days.

Efforts are underway to drain water in other low-lying areas of the state, the officials told PTI.