Bihar School Principal Beats Minor Student, Climbs on His Chest; Arrested

A school principle has been arrested for beating a 12-year-old boy by climbing up on him in front of other students in Bihar’s Munger’s district.

A purported video of the incident, shows the principle beating the boy while he was sleeping with other students at the Nirmala International Residential Public School in Jamalpur, India Today reported.

The principle, identified as Ram Nath Mandal and his wife, Nirmala Devi have both have been arrested by the police after the incident.

According to the parents, the boy dropped a Dettol bottle from his hand by mistake. The liquid reportedly fell on another student. Therefore, after this, he was first beaten up by Devi, and then by Mandal.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and it showed some of the other students watching in shock as the principle hits the boy, identified Mathew Rajan. The hitting goes on for a few minutes before it is stopped.

The matter came into light when the boy’s health deteriorated and he told his parents about what had happened.

After this, the boy’s parents filed a complaint, and demanded action against the accused.

The father also revealed that they tried to meet their son, but the school denied them permission.