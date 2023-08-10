CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar Shocker: Hospital Uses Sprite Bottle as Urine Bag Due to Critical Supply Shortage
1-MIN READ

Bihar Shocker: Hospital Uses Sprite Bottle as Urine Bag Due to Critical Supply Shortage

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 09:13 IST

Patna, India

The patient's family tried to reach the hospital manager but that was not possible.



According to a India Today report, the patient's family tried to reach out to the hospital manager, Ramesh Pandey, but they could not contact him.

In what appears to be a stark display of negligence, personnel at a Bihar Hospital resorted to using a Sprite bottle in lieu of a urine bag for a patient, citing a scarcity of critical medications and medical supplies.

The incident took place on Monday evening, when a patient was admitted to the Sadar Hospital. Following a medical evaluation, the doctor directed the hospital staff to equip the patient with a urinary catheter bag and to administer both an insulin injection and a resuscitation oxygen tube.

The patient’s family tried to reach out to the hospital manager, Ramesh Pandey, but they could not contact him. It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that the required provisions, including the urinary catheter bag, were organized after the situation was brought to their attention.

News18’s news had a big impact in the case of replacement of bottle with urine bag. The civil surgeon has now given a show cause to the manager and directed the hospital superintendent to investigate.

first published:August 10, 2023, 09:11 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 09:13 IST