Bihar: Snake Found in 'Khichdi' Served to Araria School Students as Mid-Day Meal; Many Fall Sick

Pandemonium broke out in a government school in Bihar after a snake was found in the mid-day meal served to children on Saturday. The incident took place at a government school in Forbesganj of Araria district. Dozens of children fell sick after eating the food and were admitted to a hospital in Forbesganj for treatment.

According to reports, the children were being served ‘khichdi’ prepared by an NGO during the mid-day meal when a snake was found in one of the plates. As soon as the news spread in the school, the distribution of food was stopped. However, the students who had already eaten began vomiting and were immediately rushed to the Forbesganj hospital.

Senior officers including the SDM, the SDO and the DSP reached the spot to take stock of the situation. An investigation into the incident is underway. More details are awaited.