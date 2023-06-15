Bihar: Three Prisoners Escape on Way to Court After Throwing Balm to Guards' Eyes

Three undertrial prisoners in Patna escaped from custody on Thursday after some slimy throwing pain-relieving balm to the eyes of police personnel who were escorting them to a court, an official said.

The three, lodged in Phulwari Sharif jail on the outskirts of the city in connection with cases lodged under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, were being taken to the court in a prison van, said Deputy SP (Town), Ashok Kumar.

"Altogether five police personnel were inside the prison van. Two of them got down to clear a traffic snarl caused by a skirmish between two persons," said the deputy SP.

At that time, he said, the trio flung gobs of the pain-relieving balm at the remaining three police personnel, which got in their eyes causing severe pain.

"One of the policemen still tried to resist the fleeing prisoners and got his arm broken in the process,” Kumar said.

"We are inquiring as to how the undertrial prisoners managed to get the balm and why the two police personnel got down from the vehicle, something they should not have done," said the deputy SP.

Searches are on for the three escapees, all residents of Patna and in their 20s, he added.