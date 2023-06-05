'Nexus Between Bihar Govt Officials...': JDU MLA As Bhagalpur Bridge Collapses Again | Exclusive

As over 190 meters of the completed portion of the Aguani-Sultanganj four-lane bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur — Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Rs 1,710.77-crore dream project — collapsed on Sunday evening and submerged in the River Ganga, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, an MLA from Khagaria from the ruling Janata Dal (United), in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, raised doubts over government officials, hinting at “a nexus with the construction firm", and demanded a judicial probe.

On Sunday, the cast structure of the bridge over pillar numbers 10, 11 and 12 from the Aguani (Khagaria) side caved in, causing the pillars to collapse around 6 pm. No casualty was reported as the labourers had left for the day. The incident, however, led to chaos on the riverside, with some boats feeling the tremors. Dramatic visuals of the incident captured by bystanders are circulating on social media.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that he had raised this issue last year in the assembly. Earlier, he had showed pictures of cracks on the same pillars which collapsed.

“Additional Chief Secretary of road construction department Pratyay Amrit thinks he is too smart, but it is his misconception. A nexus of officials with the construction company cannot be ruled out. It won’t be right if the investigation is done under Amrit. Rather than a probe under him, we need a judicial inquiry," he told CNN-News18

Rs 1,710-Cr ‘Dream Project’ Across Ganga turns Nightmare

SP Singla Construction Pvt Ltd, a Haryana-based company, is building the bridge. Kumar laid the foundation stone in 2014 at MD College ground in Parbatta. On March 9, 2015, Kumar flagged off the construction of the bridge from the grounds of Murarka College, Sultanganj. The bridge will reduce the distance between North and South Bihar considerably. Apart from this, lakhs of Kanwaris, who go to Deoghar every year for Shravani Mela, will be benefitted.

The length of the bridge is 3.16 km. In nine years, the company has missed eight deadlines to hand over the bridge to the state.

Around 100 metre of this under-construction bridge from Sultanganj-end fell into the river last year too. Thirty-six slabs of three pillars (4-5 &6) had collapsed on April 29, 2022. As the work was stopped at night, there was no loss of life.

At that time, a team of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) had conducted an investigation. With another incident, the construction company is now under the lens.

‘WILL TAKE STRICT ACTION’

Kumar has sought complete information from Amrit. The CM has ordered a detailed inquiry to ensure strict action against those responsible.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference on Sunday evening, said, “All segments will be technically analysed to know the exact reason behind it. This was the second collapse. After the first incident, an inquiry into the reasons was called in November 2022. The probe was being done by the IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee and National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) professors to find the technical reason behind the incident. IIT Roorkee attributed the bridge collapse on April 30, 2022 to a thunderstorm. We had doubts over its design and had decided to demolish it and reconstruct the bridge.”

Tejashwi also shared an IIT Roorkee report after the first collapse, stating that some of the segments should be rebuilt and changed, and how, based on this, the government decided to remake the structure.

Amrit said the bridge will be “a boon for the entire area”. “The matter of defect in the entire design has come into light. Strict action will be taken against the contractor.”

Congress leader of the Bihar assembly Shakil Ahmad Khan said, “It’s an unfortunate incident. There could have been a loss of lives. The government and department concerned should have taken care because it happened last year too. There should be proper investigation and those who are responsible must be booked. The road construction department should clearly state whether the defect was man-made or the area is not suitable for making a bridge.”

“It is a major negligence. A high-level probe will be carried out and the guilty will be punished," Sultanganj JDU MLA Lalit Kumar Mandal said.

OPPOSITION ATTACK

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey tweeted: “Look at another example of corruption prevailing in Bihar. The Aguani Sultanganj Ganga Bridge has collapsed once again. The collapse of the bridge is telling the tale of corruption. Taking immediate cognizance of this incident, both uncle and nephew (chacha-bhatija) should resign, if any morality is left.”

Former Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain said. “This was not for the first time such incident has happened. Singla Company has made many bridges and this was one of them. It’s a matter of investigation, a high level committee should be formed. This company was a small company and after coming to Bihar, Singla has made so many bridges and all bridges should be scrutinised.