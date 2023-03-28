Bihar, West Bengal Have Lowest Police-public Ratio, Says Govt

Bihar and West Bengal have the lowest ratio of police personnel to per lakh population in the country at 75.16 and 97.66 respectively, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister said according to data on police organisations compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the ratio for the whole country as on January 1, 2022 of police personnel per lakh persons is 196.23 as per sanctioned strength and 152.80 as per actual strength.

The sanctioned strength of Bihar’s police-population ratio is 115.08 while West Bengal's is 160.76, he said in a written reply.

In Uttar Pradesh, the sanctioned strength of police in per lakh population is 181.75 and the actual strength is 133.86, Gujarat 174.39 (sanctioned) and 127.82 (actual), Madhya Pradesh 147.23 (sanctioned) and 121.76 (actual), Maharashtra 186.36 (sanctioned) and 136.45 (actual), Odisha 147.76 (sanctioned) and 122.59 (actual), Rajasthan 139.81 (sanctioned) and 120.39 (actual), Tamil Nadu 171.95 (sanctioned) and 154.25 (actual).

