Bihar's Liquor Law Tweaked, Vehicles Seized for Crime Can Now Be Freed By Paying 5x Lower Fine

Bihar residents, whose vehicles were impounded for transporting liquor, can now get them released against a payment of only ten per cent of the vehicle’s insurance cover, as against the 50% required earlier.

The move came during a review meet by chief minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet after it was found that thousands of vehicles are piling up in police stations as the penalty amount was too high.

Indian Express quoted their state police sources as saying that over 50,000 four-wheelers are gathering dust across 800 police stations of the state. In several cases, the vehicles have rusted or broken down in the absence of upkeep and maintenance.

“As resale value of most of these vehicles were lower than 50% of the insurance cover at time of their seizure, owners prefer not to get them released. But now, as vehicle owners will have to pay a fifth of that amount, they would be encouraged to get their vehicles released,” a senior police officer was quoted.

“One can now get their vehicle released by paying concerned authorities 10% of its insurance cover up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh, after following standard judicial process. The modified rules will be notified soon,” Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) S Siddharth was quoted.

The latest tweak to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 follows a series of four key changes made in Bihar’s liquor law since April 2022. The IE report stated that in April 2022, the state Cabinet had approved the release of first-time drinkers on the spot, against a fine of Rs 2,000-5,000, against the earlier punishment of mandatory imprisonment. Even the confiscation of the offender’s home upon recovery of liquor can now be reversed.